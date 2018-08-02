Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a planned visit to Latin America amid reports of an “imminent” truce with Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas.

According to a Thursday statement released by his office, Netanyahu “has decided to stay in Israel next week due to the situation in the south [ie the Gaza Strip] and has therefore cancelled his planned trip to Colombia.”

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that Netanyahu had cancelled his scheduled trip “amid reports of progress in Egypt-brokered talks between Israel and the Hamas leadership in Gaza."

It is the first time for Netanyahu to cancel a planned trip overseas due to a security-related matter.

While Hamas has yet to confirm reports that it is close to hammering out a truce deal with Israel, observers quoted in Israeli media say an agreement is “imminent.”

Israel cuts off gas and fuel

On Wednesday, Israel said it was stopping shipments of fuel and gas to the Gaza Strip in response to "militants" in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched fields in Israel.

The move, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday, was in response to a continuation of cross-border violence, despite assurances from Egypt, which has been trying to broker a truce, that it would end.

"We acceded to Egypt's request," Lieberman told reporters. "We allowed in gas and fuel, but there was an additional Egyptian commitment that there would be no more launches, no kites, no conflagrations, no friction along the fence."