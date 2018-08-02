Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister, Berat Albayrak, on Thursday called the US sanctions on two Turkish cabinet ministers "unacceptable."

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the US imposed sanctions on Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, and Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister. President Donald Trump warned last week that he might impose sanctions against Turkey, a key NATO ally, for its treatment of Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson.

Brunson, who was recently placed under house arrest, was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey as well as the EU. He is also charged with helping the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind a coup attempt in July 2016.

If found guilty, Brunson faces up to 15 years in prison for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, and up to 20 years for political or military espionage.

In a statement, Albayrak said Turkey's priority is to resolve the US sanctions issue through "diplomacy and constructive efforts appropriate for two countries and allies with a strong historical background."

"If the US insists on making a mistake, its impact will be limited on Turkey and the Turkish economy," he added.

Hours after the sanctions were announced, the Turkish foreign ministry called on the US to reverse its decision, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

"There is no doubt that the decision, which disrespectfully intervenes with our judicial system, stands in contrast to the essence of our relations and will seriously damage the constructive efforts made in order to resolve problems between the two countries," the foreign ministry said.

"An equivalent response to this aggressive attitude will be given without delay."

