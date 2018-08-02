Last week the U.S. State Department hosted the first ever Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom meeting in Washington DC. The turnout was impressive. More than 350 government officials, religious freedom advocates, and officials from more than 80 nations attended.

The goal of the gathering was to raise awareness of religious persecution and violations of religious freedom around the world. One group of people who have suffered greatly from religious persecution, but do not get the attention they deserve, are the Crimean Tatars.

The Tatars are a Sunni-Muslim and ethnically and linguistically Turkic indigenous people of Crimea. They once ruled over the peninsula, but today they only make up around 13% of Crimea’s population.

Their persecution has all but been ignored, or at least unknown, by much of the world. With the exception of Turkey, the Muslim world has been virtually silent on the Tatars' situation.

This is why it was so important that the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, met with the Ukrainian president’s envoy for Crimean Tatar affairs Mustafa Dzhemilev during the gathering last week. In the past, Mitchell has also raised the plight of the Tatars at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The Tatars have had a rough ride throughout history.

The Crimean Khanate - a dependancy of the Ottoman Empire - survived for 300 years until Russia’s Catherine the Great took over the peninsula in 1783.

Since then Russia has had terrible record of mistreating the Tatars.

In the 1920’s Vladimir Lenin reportedly wrote about his plans for the Crimean Tatars: "We will take them, divide them, subjugate them, digest them." Not to be outdone, Joseph Stalin nearly annihilated the Tatars after claiming they were enemies of the state because some sided with Nazi Germany during World War II.

While some fought for Germany, many fought for the Soviet Union too. In fact, eight Crimean Tatars won the Hero of the Soviet Union - the highest distinction to be awarded. Amet-Khan Sultan, a Crimean Tatar pilot, won this prestigious award twice.

In 1944, almost 180,000 Crimean Tatars were forcibly removed by Stalin and shipped east. Many ended up in Uzbekistan, but thousands were also scattered around Siberia. During this forced removal, tens of thousands of Tatars were killed and a way of life was almost destroyed.

Under the perestroika reforms in the 1980’s, the Tatars were allowed to return to Crimea - and many did. In 1991 Crimea became part of an independent Ukraine. While life for the Tatars in Ukraine was not always perfect, it was far better than anything they had experienced under Soviet rule.