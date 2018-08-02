The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Turkey's interior and justice ministers, aimed at pressuring its NATO ally into releasing a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.

Turkey vowed to retaliate against the sanctions, while the two ministers rejected Washington's move.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted on Thursday that Fetullah Gulen, the cleric and businessman who masterminded the deadly 2016 failed coup attempt, "is our only property" in the United States.

Soylu said, "We will not leave him there. We will take him!"

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul also tweeted, "I don’t have any other dream but to live and die in this country [Turkey]. I do not even have a single cent in the US or any country other than Turkey. All being well, maybe one day I will have an olive grove in my hometown, Gaziantep."

Washington said the two ministers were responsible for pastor Andrew Brunson's arrest. While Brunson was detained in December 9, 2016, Abdulhamit Gul became justice minister in July 29, 2017.

Brunson has been under house arrest in the Turkish city of Izmir on terror-related charges.

'No to US threats'

In a joint statement issued from the Turkish parliament in Ankara, four out of five political parties protested about the US sanctions on the two ministers “in the strongest way” on Tuesday.

“We say ‘no’ to the US threats with common solidarity and determination of our nation,” said the statement issued by the Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Good (Iyi) Party.

The written statement added that it was the right of the executive body, or presidency, to give the necessary response to the US based on the principle of international reciprocity.

The HDP, which Ankara says is the political branch of the PKK terror organisation, didn’t endorse the statement.

While many Turkish Twitter users also slammed the US move with the hashtag #ABDyeBoyunEğmeyeceğiz or #WewillnotbowdowntoUS, an HDP lawmaker welcomed Washington's sanctions on the country's officials.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Bulent Turan told TRT World, "The US decision, which targets our ministers, is against international law, morality and diplomacy. Our stance on this issue was jointly expressed by the parliament's four political parties. However, the exclusion of HDP, which did not endorse our statements against previous terrorist attacks, did not surprise us again."

"We all aware of the US support for the PKK, especially its Syrian branch. The HDP has apparently shown such behaviour due to its brother PKK’s debt to Washington. This attitude has once again proved that the HDP, is not in line with the conscience of our society in national matters."

'An equivalent response will be given'

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Thursday called the US sanctions "unacceptable."

"Turkey's priority is to resolve the US sanctions issue through diplomacy and constructive efforts appropriate for two countries and allies with a strong historical background," Albayrak said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the US administration to reverse its "wrong decision" late on Wednesday.

"An equivalent response to this aggressive attitude will be given without delay," the ministry said.

Trump vs the world

Onur Erim, a political analyst and author told TRT World, “President Donald Trump is just not on bad terms with Turkey. He has problems with almost every major country in the world. As a matter of fact, he has got more problems domestically.”

“There is big midterm elections coming up in November. We ... think that Trump is only making these unbelievable moves ... towards us, but no. He is doing this to the entire world.”

“He is on bad terms with China, Germany, probably on the worst terms with the UK and with the rest of world. And forget about what is going domestically.”

“I think he is trying to avoid a really really bad turnout in the November elections and losing the majority in Congress ... On the other hand, he is also trying to avoid personal problems by creating pseudo problems.”

Evangelicals' effect on the White House

Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, was the head of the Dirilis (Resurrection) church in Izmir.

He was arrested in 2016 on charges of espionage, and for his links to the PKK terror organisation and FETO (Fetullah Terror Organisation).

FETO is responsible for the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt.

One out of every four US citizens identifies himself as an evangelical Christian, making it the single largest religious group in the country.

Much of their power comes from the fact that they vote as one bloc and in relatively high numbers.