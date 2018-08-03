At least 26 people were killed and dozens were wounded in air strikes blamed on the Saudi-led coalition near a hospital and popular fish market in the Yemeni city of Hudaida, Yemeni medical sources and aid agencies said on Thursday.

An AP report put the death toll as high as 28 after the air strikes hit close to the city's main public hospital Al Thawra. The same report also quoted rebel-run Al Masirah TV which said the attack killed 52 people and left more than 100 wounded.

Ahmed Yehia, who witnessed the attack, said body parts were scattered in the area of the strike. "There is a pond of blood outside the hospital's building," he said.

The wounded, mostly civilians, were hospitalised. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

At a closed session of the United Nations, US Ambassador Nikki Haley blamed today's attack on the Saudi-led coalition.

However, a coalition spokesman said the Houthi militia was behind the deaths of civilians in Hudaida, according to Al Arabiya TV.

Proxy war