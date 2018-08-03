Dhaka remained largely cut off from the rest of Bangladesh on Friday, with local and long-distance buses staying off the roads after five days of protests by young people demanding safer streets.

The protests, which began Sunday after two college students were struck and killed by a pair of buses, eventually paralysed the capital of 7 million, with tens of thousands of demonstrators blocking roads.

Students also stopped thousands of private vehicles – including those of top officials and judges – demanding to see if the cars were registered and the drivers licenced. One minister had to abandon his vehicle in the street after protesters found that his paperwork was not in order, according to news reports.

There was no sign of mass protests Friday, the beginning of the country's weekend, but dozens of people formed a human chain in front of the main press club in Dhaka to call for transportation reform.

"We must bring changes," said Selina Akter, a mother of two schoolchildren who joined the group.