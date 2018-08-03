Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo is joining Renault Sport F1 after Red Bull Racing announced on Friday he would be leaving them at the end of the season.

Ricciardo will join the Renault Formula One team next season after agreeing a two-year deal, the French manufacturer said in a statement on Friday.

The surprise announcement will ripple through the driver market, with other teams set to shake up their line-ups as a consequence.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge," said Ricciardo.