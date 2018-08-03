Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Friday that he would pursue all legal and constitutional means of challenging this week's presidential election, which he lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZANU PF's Mnangagwa polled 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for MDC Alliance's Chamisa, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

''There has been a misunderstanding regarding this election, that as far as we are concerned, this election, as the presidential result is fraudulent, illegal, illegitimate and characterised by serious credibility gaps and some serious legitimacy issues,'' Chamisa said.

TRT World's Philip Owira has more.

Zimbabwe woke to the news that Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, had won the historic first polls since the autocrat's ousting last year with 50.8 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

The narrow margin is just enough to avoid a run-off against Chamisa that would have been called if Mnangagwa had won less than 50 percent of the vote.

TRT World 's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

'Fake' results