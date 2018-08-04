The United States imposed North Korea-related sanctions on Friday on a North Korean bank executive and company, a Russian bank, and a Chinese company and asked the UN to add them to its sanctions blacklist.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stressed in a statement imposing the new sanctions that "the United States will continue to enforce UN and US sanctions and shut down illicit revenue streams to North Korea."

"Our sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully-verified denuclearisation of North Korea," he said.

The US imposed sanctions on Ri Jong Won, the Foreign Trade Bank deputy representative in Moscow and an official of the North Korean government. The Foreign Trade Bank is already under US and UN sanctions.

The Trump administration also imposed sanctions on Moscow-based Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, saying it knowingly conducted or facilitated "a significant transaction on behalf of Han Jang Su, the Moscow-based chief representative of Foreign Trade Bank." Han is also subject to US and U.N. sanctions.

The Treasury Department said a 2016 UN Security Council resolution states that if a country determines that an individual is working on behalf of, or at the direction of a North Korean bank or financial institution, that individual should be expelled.