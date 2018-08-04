Members of Zimbabwe's defeated opposition party were due to appear in court on Saturday, accused of involvement in the deadly violence that followed this week's historic elections.

The appearance by 24 people arrested in a police raid at opposition MDC headquarters comes a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of a vote which his rival Nelson Chamisa says was rigged.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, a non-profit group, said the opposition members were charged with "committing public violence" during Wednesday's protests in Harare.

At least six people died after troops opened fire on demonstrators alleging that Mnangagwa had stolen Monday's election from Chamisa.

The crackdown sparked an international outcry, raising grim memories of the violence that marred polls under autocrat Robert Mugabe who was ousted last year after 37 years of iron-fisted rule.

Mnangagwa has accused the opposition of fomenting the unrest but said on Friday that he would set up an independent commission to investigate the killings.

"No democratic process is flawless," Mnangagwa said, but he insisted the election was "free, fair and credible", a far cry from the fraud-tainted polls of the Mugabe era.

He also called for unity, telling Chamisa: "You have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe's present and in its unfolding future."

Court challenge

Chamisa, a 40-year-old pastor and lawyer, has urged his supporters to refrain from violence as he prepares to challenge the results in court.

"We won but they declared the opposite. You voted but they cheated," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, 75, has said Chamisa is free to mount a legal challenge, though such a move appears to have little chance of success in changing the results.

Mnangagwa won 50.8 percent against Chamisa's 44.3 percent, according to the Zimbabwe Election Commission — just scraping over the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a second run-off round.

Paul Mangwana, a spokesman for the ruling ZANU PF party, said the courts would have 14 days to consider any legal challenge, after which the winner would be inaugurated within two days.

Fresh start for Zimbabwe?