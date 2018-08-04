Israeli naval forces seized a ship bound for the blockaded Gaza Strip overnight, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

In a statement, the army said the ship was sailing from Europe to Gaza with the intention of breaking a naval siege imposed on the Palestinian territory.

The ship, which was carrying humanitarian aid, was taken to the Ashdod Harbour, the statement added.

Last week, Israeli forces intercepted an aid ship approaching Gaza shores as part of a two-ship flotilla organised by Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break an 11-year Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

By the end of 2016, nearly two million Gazans were depending on international aid in order to survive while nearly half of the families in Gaza lacked access to secure food supplies, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Every year, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has been launching a new campaign to challenge the Israeli siege, which has gutted the Gaza economy and deprived its population of many basic commodities.

Palestinian teen dies of wounds

Palestinian teen Muadh al Suri, 15 died of his wounds on Saturday, just a day after he was shot in the stomach by Israeli forces during clashes on the Gaza border, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said.

On Friday, the ministry said a 25-year-old youth was martyred and at least 220 others were wounded by Israeli troops at the Friday protests on Gaza's fence.