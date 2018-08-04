More than 100 people were injured in Bangladesh on Saturday after police fired rubber bullets at student protesters, a major escalation in a stand-off between the government and demonstrators.

For the last week students have brought parts of the capital Dhaka to a standstill with a protest against poor road safety after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

Bangladesh's transport sector is widely seen as corrupt, unregulated and dangerous, and as news of the teenagers' deaths spread rapidly on social media they became a catalyst for an outpouring of anger against the government.

On Saturday the protests took a violent turn in Dhaka's Jigatala neighbourhood.

Witnesses said police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators. There were also reports of pro-government activists attacking youngsters, including some of those rushing to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police denied they fired rubber bullets or tear gas at the protesters.

"It's not true. Nothing happened at Jigatola," said Dhaka police spokesman Masudur Rahman.

However hospital staff said dozens of people had been injured, some seriously.

"We have treated more than 115 injured students so far since the afternoon," emergency ward doctor Abdus Shabbir said, adding some sported injuries consistent with rubber bullets.

"A few of them were in very bad condition," he added.