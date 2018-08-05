Chile made history on Friday when it became the first country in South America to ban the commercial use of plastic bags.

"I want to share with you the joy that as of today we're enacting the law," said President Sebastian Pinera at a public ceremony in the centre of Santiago, after which he handed out cloth bags to passers-by.

Large businesses have six months to phase out the use of plastic bags, while smaller ones will be given two years to adopt the new rules.

It means that any form of plastic bag other than those constituting primary packaging "necessary for hygiene or to prevent food wastage" are prohibited, the government gazette Diario Oficial said on Friday.

Those flouting the ban will be subject to a $370 fine, in a country where the minimum wage is just $800.

"Without a doubt we're taking a giant step towards a cleaner Chile," added Pinera.

In the meantime, companies will be limited to handing out a maximum of two plastic bags per transaction.

The law was passed on June 1 but appealed by the Association of Industrial Plastics, whose objections were rejected by the constitutional court.

Chile leading the way

Chile has been one of the countries leading the way in Latin America against the use of plastic bags.

In 2014 the government of former president Michelle Bachelet banned them in Chilean Patagonia and last year extended that to coastal areas.

Chile's problem has reached epic proportions with 3.2 billion plastic bags used every year - some 200 per person, according to the government.

"A plastic bag takes seconds to make, is used for less than half an hour between the supermarket and the home, and then takes 400 years to biodegrade," said Pinera.