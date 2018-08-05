Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.

The frequent government critic says on his Instagram account the demolition began Friday without prior notice and posted videos of an excavator smashing the windows of his "Zuoyou" studio.

"Today, they started to demolish my studio 'zuo you' ['left and right']" without notice, Ai wrote on Friday on the image-sharing platform, which is blocked by China's online "Great Firewall".

"Farewell," he wrote in English.

The studio in the northeast Beijing suburbs has been Ai's primary work space since 2006, although his has mostly been based in Europe in recent years.