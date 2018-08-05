Adam Peaty and Kliment Kolesnikov made it a landmark night at the inaugural multi-sport European Championships when the two swimming prodigies broke world records to strike gold in the space of just over an hour on Saturday.

Briton Peaty added more lustre to his reputation as perhaps the world’s most dominant swimmer when he smashed his own 100 meters breaststroke mark in 57.00 seconds en route to his 17th major gold medal.

The 23-year-old knocked 0.13 seconds off his own record set at the 2016 Rio Olympics - the fourth time he has set a new mark in the discipline in which he has been unbeaten for four years.

Kolesnikov breaks 50-meter backstroke world record

Russian teenager Kolesnikov then followed up the home favourite’s heroics by setting a new 50 meters backstroke mark while winning his first major individual title at senior level just a month after his 18th birthday.

He clocked 24.00 seconds to take 0.04 seconds off the record set by Britain’s Liam Tancock at the world championships in Rome in 2009.

Kolesnikov, who had been part of Russia’s 4 x 100 meters freestyle gold medal-winning quartet on Friday, was so dominant that he beat Romanian silver medalist Robert-Andrei Glinta, a former world junior champion, by an extraordinary 0.55 seconds.

Even though he has long been tipped to lead the new generation of talented Russian swimmers as a junior world record breaker, Kolesnikov’s progress has still been spectacular and he too could add two more golds in the longer backstroke events.