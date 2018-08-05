WORLD
2 MIN READ
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
A group of historians and archaeologists are working to find justice for the prisoners of the former Periprava labour camp, executed under communist rule.
Historians dig for justice for labour camp prisoners in Romania
The Periprava labour camp in the remote Romanian Danube Delta village held up to 2,000 prisoners. / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
August 5, 2018

A small team of historians and archaeologists in Romania are searching for the remains of prisoners from the former Periprava labour camp who were either executed or died from a lack of medical care.

"We're trying to right a moral wrong, something the judiciary has failed to do for so long," said the lead archaeologist, Dr Gheorghe Petrov.

"In the meantime, many of those responsible for the crimes have passed away. So now we're working for the families of the dead to bring them closure."

About 600,000 people were jailed between 1948 and 1964 with one in five inmates believed to have died behind bars.

RECOMMENDED

Since the Romanian revolution in 1989, only two people have been convicted of crimes under the communist system - one of who was a former commander of the Periprava camp.

Laurentiu Colintineanu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report