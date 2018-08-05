IranAir took delivery of five more ATR turboprop aircraft, it said on Sunday, easing a state of limbo surrounding Western plane deals since Washington exited a nuclear sanctions pact between Iran and major world powers.

Iran's flag carrier said in a posting on its Telegram channel that all five new ATR 72-600 planes landed in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia for refuelling and would then fly on to Tehran.

ATR – co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo – has been pressing US authorities to allow it to deliver aircraft it built for Iran under a deal to reopen trade links in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

In the wake of that deal, Iran Air ordered a total of 200 aircraft from Western plane-makers including 20 from ATR, which is based in Toulouse, France.

August 7 deadline

But few have been delivered and US President Donald Trump's decision in May to pull the United States out of the nuclear deal gives most companies until August 7 to complete ongoing business with Iran before new US sanctions apply.