WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills 3 Czech soldiers on NATO patrol in Afghanistan
A suicide attack claimed by the Taliban has killed three NATO Czech soldiers and wounded one US and two Afghan soldiers on a NATO foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan.
Suicide bomber kills 3 Czech soldiers on NATO patrol in Afghanistan
US troops listen to a security briefing before leave their base in Logar province, Afghanistan, August 5, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 5, 2018

A suicide bomber killed three Czech soldiers who were on a NATO foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said, an attack claimed by the Taliban.

One US and two Afghan soldiers were wounded, the NATO Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The attack on a routine foot patrol happened in the Khalazai area of Charikar, capital of Parwan province, local officials said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis paid tribute to the "heroes who fought against terrorism so far from home and who were killed by a suicide attacker."

"I respect what they did for our country. I am sending my deepest condolences to their families," he tweeted.

RECOMMENDED

Eastern Afghanistan, where US Special Forces units have regularly been deployed against militants, remains one of the deadliest areas since the US military ended its main combat operation against the Taliban in 2014.

TRT World'sSultan Faizy has more.

US Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support and US Forces-Afghanistan, said of the attack victims: "Their sacrifice will endure in both our hearts and history and further strengthen our resolve."

The Taliban claimed responsibility and said it had killed eight "US invaders".

"The invaders had to bring three helicopter ambulances to protect their forces," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report