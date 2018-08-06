A restaurant in Shanghai wants to give its customers a dining experience they can't get anywhere else.

E-commerce giant Alibaba's "Robot.He" restaurant is part of a move to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence increasingly into service industries in China.

It's part of a global move in many labour-intensive industries to replace people with machines in the name of efficiency and cost.

"In Shanghai, a waiter costs up to $1,500 [10,000 yuan] per month. That's hundreds of thousands in cost every year. And two shifts of people are needed," said Cao Haitao, the Alibaba product manager who developed the concept.