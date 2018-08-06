BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Robots replace waiters in Shanghai restaurant
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's "Robot.He" restaurant is replacing people with machines.
Robots replace waiters in Shanghai restaurant
A human staff member puts food onto a robot server at the Robot.He restaurant in Shanghai, China. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
August 6, 2018

A restaurant in Shanghai wants to give its customers a dining experience they can't get anywhere else. 

E-commerce giant Alibaba's "Robot.He" restaurant is part of a move to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence increasingly into service industries in China.

It's part of a global move in many labour-intensive industries to replace people with machines in the name of efficiency and cost.

"In Shanghai, a waiter costs up to $1,500 [10,000 yuan] per month. That's hundreds of thousands in cost every year. And two shifts of people are needed," said Cao Haitao, the Alibaba product manager who developed the concept.

RECOMMENDED

"But we don't need two shifts for robots and they are on duty every day," he added. 

People could soon be out of a job in restaurants across China if the concept catches on.

But, as TRT World's Mhairi Beveraige reports, diners seem to be welcoming the initiative.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report