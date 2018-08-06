Russia said on Monday it had summoned Greece's ambassador to Moscow and told him it was responding in kind to what it called an unfriendly decision by Athens to expel two Russian diplomats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Greek Ambassador Andreas Friganas and handed him a diplomatic note informing him "of tit-for-tat measures taken by the Russian side."

In its statement, it did not name the Greek diplomats it had expelled or say when it had asked them to leave.