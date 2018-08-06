TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey anticipates carpet industry boom
The sun and sand along Turkey's coastal city of Antalya have long been magnets for tourists, and its fields are ideal for agriculture. But they're also the most fertile place for Turkey's carpet industry.
Turkey anticipates carpet industry boom
Businesses in Antalya are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of closer economic ties with China, Russia and India. / AA
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
August 6, 2018

From handmade carpets to flat-woven kilims and embroidered rugs, Turkey is famous for its artisan tapestries. But before these handicrafts make it to stores, they are sent to the Dosemealti district in Turkey’s southern Antalya province from all over the country.

Each day, local farmers lay them out, keeping an eye out for pests, flip them over and over again. They do it until the colours of the tapestries reach the perfect hue.

The sector's exports have risen beyond $10 billion over the past five years, making Turkey the second biggest exporter after China. Saudi Arabia buys the largest share, followed by the United States and Germany.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities say there's a lot more potential for growth in this sector. They're working with local workers to set up co-operatives to boost output and attract tourists and buyers, and they say the climate favours many other industries as well.

TRT World 's Mobin Nasir has this report from Antalya.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report