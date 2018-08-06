From handmade carpets to flat-woven kilims and embroidered rugs, Turkey is famous for its artisan tapestries. But before these handicrafts make it to stores, they are sent to the Dosemealti district in Turkey’s southern Antalya province from all over the country.

Each day, local farmers lay them out, keeping an eye out for pests, flip them over and over again. They do it until the colours of the tapestries reach the perfect hue.

The sector's exports have risen beyond $10 billion over the past five years, making Turkey the second biggest exporter after China. Saudi Arabia buys the largest share, followed by the United States and Germany.