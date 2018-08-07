WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ice cream helps Syrians stay cool in the summer heat
Syria's scorching heat is making it tough for more than two million displaced people to keep cool in the northwestern province of Idlib.
A family in Syria enjoy ice cream. / TRTWorld
August 7, 2018

They fled from violent hot spots in Damascus and southern Syrian provinces.

Now, the more than two million people who have moved north to Idlib have to find ways to cool off under the blistering summer sun. Many of them are finding a refuge in ice cream. 

The frosty treat is a source of sweet relief for many Syrian families without electricity and air conditioning.

Traditional and factory ice cream makers are rushing to fill the demand.

TRT World's Sarah Balter has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
