Russia on Tuesday held funerals for three journalists killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) who were investigating a Russian military contractor group for a media project founded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The three men, reporter Orhan Dzhemal, director Alexander Rastorguyev and cameraman Kirill Radchenko, were killed on July 30 shortly after arriving in the war-torn country to report on the Wagner Group.

Wagner's contractors have been active in Ukraine and Syria, according to Western and independent Russian media reports as well as foreign governments.

Russia officially has military and civilian instructors in CAR to train local troops and experts have suggested they could be part of Wagner.

The Russian foreign ministry said initial evidence suggests the journalists were killed after resisting robbers.

The men's bodies were flown to Russia on Sunday.

The body of Dzhemal, a 51-year-old journalist and war correspondent who had worked for media including the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was laid out in the courtyard of Moscow's main mosque for prayers with around 300 mourners, ahead of his burial in a city cemetery.

Dzhemal's youngest son gave a eulogy.