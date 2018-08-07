Serena Williams was in a funk last week because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month-old daughter, the 23-time grand slam champion said in a social media post on Monday.

The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday citing "personal issues," days after she was beaten 6-1 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic, the most lopsided defeat of her career.