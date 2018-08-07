POLITICS
Serena Williams struggles with post-partum blues; drops out of Rogers Cup
Serena Williams has been making a slow but steady return to competitive tennis since returning in March following the birth of her first child Alexis Olympia.
In a special social media post, Williams said "Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom." / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
August 7, 2018

Serena Williams was in a funk last week because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month-old daughter, the 23-time grand slam champion said in a social media post on Monday.

The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday citing "personal issues," days after she was beaten 6-1 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic, the most lopsided defeat of her career.

Williams said feeling overwhelmed was a normal part of being a new mother and encouraged anyone struggling through a rough patch to stay positive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
