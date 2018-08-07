Canada on Monday refused to back down in its defense of human rights after Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for the country's call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists.

In her first public response to Saudi Arabia's actions, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said, "Let me be very clear ... Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women's rights are human rights."

Riyadh on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Canada and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave.

TRT World spoke to Jeff Harrington in Toronto for the latest.

The Saudi government also banned new trade with Canada, although it was unclear if it would affect existing annual Saudi-Canadian trade of nearly $4 billion and a $13 billion defense contract.

Shortly after Freeland spoke, the Canadian foreign ministry released a statement saying it was "deeply concerned" by the expulsion of Canada's ambassador.

The moves were a stern rebuke to Canada after the country on Friday expressed concern over the arrests of activists in Saudi Arabia, including prominent women's rights campaigner Samar Badawi, and called for their release.

Riyadh said that amounted to "a blatant interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs, against basic international norms and all international protocols."

The row took an ugly turn after a twitter account allegedly linked to the Saudi government posted a picture, which was seen by many as threatening a terror attack on Canada.

US joins the fray

The United States also asked the Saudi government for more details on the detention of activists and urged it to respect due process, a State Department official said on Monday.

"We have asked the Government of Saudi Arabia for additional information on the detention of several activists," a State Department official said in a statement, calling both Saudi Arabia and Canada "close allies."

"We continue to encourage the Government of Saudi Arabia to respect due process and to publicise information on the status of legal cases."

Limits to reforms

Saudi Arabia's sudden sharp response to criticism shows the limits of reforms by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who runs its day-to-day government.

He has launched a campaign of social and economic change, but has not eased the absolute monarchy's total ban on political activism.