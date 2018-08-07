Struggling with severe poverty, long-lasting bouts of violence, human rights violations from various militant groups, government forces and UN peacekeepers alike, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are having to endure another wave of suffering in the form of rising kidnapping for ransom cases in the country's eastern provinces of North and South Kivu.

Kidnappings in the DRC first skyrocketed in 2015 when at least 175 people were kidnapped for ransom. Since then there has been a steady increase in the cases reported.

According to the Kivu Security Tracker, more than 700 people have been kidnapped for ransom since the beginning of 2018 in the DRC. The rate of kidnappings and abductions in North and South Kivu's provinces alone is comparable to the sum total of kidnappings in entire countries.

While in some instances children were abducted from their homes, schools or roads to be recruited as child soldiers, the trend of carrying out kidnapping for ransom as a profession has been on a rise.

Kidnapping children for ransom is relatively a new concept in the DRC where since April in 2017, more than 300 children have been kidnapped and nearly 100 of them were killed.

An HRW report further revealed that kidnappers also targeted some international aid workers (contract staff) working for the United Nations, but most of whom were released. It was not clear if any ransom was paid. Other victims have included poor farmers, priests as well as tourists.

With at least 70 militant groups believed to be active in the country, it is difficult to ascertain as to who is responsible for the kidnappings but officials state that poverty and unemployment stemming from unending conflicts are driving people to extreme behaviour.

Kidnapping ‘industry’

The weak economic situation in the DRC is generally seen as the main reason behind the rising kidnappings, but political turmoil, lawlessness and an environment of impunity have further compounded the issue and made it more widespread across the country.

The May 2018 kidnapping of British tourists in the Virunga national park in north of Goma, the capital of DRC’s North Kivu province, was just a recent example of the issue and also shines a spotlight on the widespread use of kidnapping in eastern Congo in general.

Within the period of two weeks following the Virunga national park incident, at least 20 more people were reported to have been kidnapped for ransom.

Most attacks – kidnappings – according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST)’s report, take place on a busy road in Goma where the Congolese national army has a heavy presence. The KST report further says the kidnappings are carried out by unknown groups who have either former members of the army or have connection with militant groups.

Kidnap for ransom targeting the local populace has dramatically increased in the region. While perpetrators generally demand ransoms between $1,500 to $20,000, locals are hardly able to afford the amount. The KST’s map shows that in some cases, poorer residents are kidnapped for a ransom of around $100.

What makes the situation even worse is the fact that local people are afraid of giving information or speaking about the issue due to the continued threat from militant groups. And the DRC government is in most cases unable to tackle the issue.

However, the eastern part of the DRC is not the only region – there has also been an increase in violence in Kasai region in the country since 2016 following the death of a local customary chief, causing spread of conflict between the military and militant groups.

This has worsened the already weak political environment in the country and given a rise to criminal groups. And the situation is getting more desperate.

A Guardianarticle cites an official from Goma town, the capital of North Kivu province, saying people are even setting up fake kidnappings through which they can demand money from their relatives.

Unending chaos

While political and economic turmoil in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been worsening the humanitarian situation, the plight of eastern parts of the country – North and South Kivu – are facing more threats due to heavy presence of militant groups. KST reports say that nearly 140 armed militant groups are active in the North and South Kivu provinces and violence continues to be widespread across the two provinces.

The problem in the DRC is not just limited to eastern Kivu's provinces. Since August 2016, the Kasai region has seen one of the most dramatic escalations of violence in Congolese history after the army killed a local leader in 2016.

Although the conflict has decreased in the Kasai region, an International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI) report shows that the humanitarian crisis resulted in a large-scale displacement. Around 762,000 people are displaced within Kasai Province.