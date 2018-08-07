HARARE — Opposition parties and civil society organisations in Zimbabwe pushed for electoral reforms that included the adoption of a Biometric Voters’ Roll (BVR) in the hope of eliminating the perennial problem of ghost voters in the country’s politically hostile elections.

Its adoption was welcomed as a sure way of plugging a loophole that the ruling ZANU PF party allegedly used to exploit in rigging elections. Introduced with the funding and technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme and other development partners before the government later took it over, this solution – while solving one problem – created a new headache for the opposition.

While it eliminated the problem of ghost voters, the use of the BVR system made voter intimidation easy in a country where a majority of the electorate are old and less educated rural people. More than 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s population lives in rural areas.

Although voting is not compulsory in Zimbabwe, the villagers were made to believe that the BVR registration was a requirement to benefit from government relief food and farming input programmes and therefore village chiefs and other traditional leaders – who pledged their support for the ruling party – actively assisted the ruling party in the misinformation and intimidation campaign by making voter registration and voting compulsory.

With their fingerprints, facial features and other biometric details collected in the voter registration process, ruling party militia and soldiers went on a door-to-door campaign recording BVR registration slip serial numbers. The militias warned the villagers that anyone who voted for the opposition would do so at their own peril as the new (BVR) system would make it easy to identify the “sell-outs” as the ballot papers cast for opposition candidates would be scanned for fingerprints and the “culprits” identified and dealt with.

“They (ZANU PF militia) used to go from homestead to homestead and village to village warning us of the danger of voting for the opposition and this scared many of us because past experience made us take the threats seriously,” said McLloyd Mutyambizi of Goora village in Madziwa communal areas of Mashonaland central province.

The fears of voters were further heightened when, just a day before the elections, the ruling party sent personalized messages to individual voter’s mobile phones asking them to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other ZANU PF candidates and thanking them in advance for their “guaranteed” votes.

Phineas Matsilele, a teacher in Malipati, a remote area in Chiredzi district of Masvingo province, said when he and several other villagers received the messages on their mobile phones they felt the government was able to monitor how they vote.

“They always reminded me that unlike in the past, they now have the details of everyone so we should not put our lives and that of our families in danger by doing a stupid thing like voting for the opposition, so when I got two messages [from ZANU PF candidates] on my phone, I felt vulnerable because this convinced me that the threats were true,” he said.

Unlike in the past when voters could go and vote at any of the several polling stations in each constituency, the new BVR system restricted voters to specific polling stations, making them even more vulnerable to monitoring and intimidation.

Arthur Gwagwa, an international researcher who specialises in Cyber Threats Modelling during political events said the practice was invasive and violated broadcasting and telecommunication regulations.

“It makes voters feel that if the president has my personal contact details, what else does he know about me? Probably he knows where I live since voters are registered when they subscribe to mobile service providers. The process also includes disclosing one’s home address. The voters also feel that if they have my number and other details, they will monitor my voting pattern and know who I voted for,” Gwagwa said.

The ruling party made feeble attempts to deny reports that 5,000 army officers had been deployed in the rural areas to force people to vote for it.