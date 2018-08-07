On August 7, 1998 huge back-to-back bomb blasts rocked the US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, killing over 250 people, wounding more than 5,000 and thrusting Al Qaeda onto the world stage.

The blasts marked the first major attacks by Osama bin Laden's network in its war against the United States, which culminated three years later in the September 11, 2001 plane atrocities on New York and Washington DC.

David Lowe an expert on terrorism spoke to TRT World about the impact of the attacks

On the 20th anniversary of the East Africa attacks, here is a look back at what happened.

Twin bombings

At around 10:30am on August 7, 1998, a Friday, a huge car bomb exploded outside the US embassy in central Nairobi, Kenya, shattering large parts of the building and the adjacent 25-storey Cooperative House Bank, which spewed glass and concrete. Blood-soaked people fled in panic.

The bomb "blew out virtually every window in buildings within a 300-metre (yard) radius, raining razor-like shards on helpless pedestrians," AFP reported.

Five minutes later, a booby-trapped tanker truck exploded outside the US embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

"The place looks like a war zone area. The houses have been blown to pieces, the roofs are shattered," AFP quoted a witness telling CNN in the Tanzanian capital.

US Marines rush to both scenes.

The Nairobi attack was the most devastating. In the chaos and confusion, the numbers of dead and wounded were difficult to ascertain.

Many victims were only found in the following days, rescue workers tunnelling through the rubble with cranes and bulldozers.

The death toll in Nairobi was eventually established at 213 with around 5,000 wounded. Most were local people, passers-by or workers in nearby buildings. Forty-four people including 12 Americans were killed in the embassy itself.

In Tanzania 11 people were killed and 70 wounded, all passers-by.

Worldwide alert

The US president, Bill Clinton, was awakened just before dawn by his national security adviser with the news. At a White House event later he said the attacks were "abhorrent, they're inhuman."

"We will use all the means at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice, no matter what or how long it takes," he said.

US embassies around the world were put on the highest alert. The US State Department warned against travel to Kenya and Tanzania and issued a general travel advisory to Americans abroad.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) dispatched investigators and explosives experts.

Bin Laden accused