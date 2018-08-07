WORLD
Historic trade ties between UAE and Iran may hit by US sanctions
The latest US sanctions against Iran are forcing many Iranian businesses in the United Arab Emirates, which has recently become a trade hub of Iranian goods, to move to other countries like Turkey and Qatar.
In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, billboards advertise luxury villas and apartments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
August 7, 2018

Dubai, the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has been a major hub for the Iranian goods.

In 2017, exports and re-exports from the United Arab Emirates to Iran totalled $17 billion as most of that products passed through Dubai.

But some Iranians are moving their businesses to other countries as the trade between the UAE and Iran is slowing down thanks to the recent US sanctions.

TRT World’s Nawied Jabarkhyl has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
