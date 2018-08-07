By Saim Kurubas
Dubai, the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has been a major hub for the Iranian goods.
In 2017, exports and re-exports from the United Arab Emirates to Iran totalled $17 billion as most of that products passed through Dubai.
But some Iranians are moving their businesses to other countries as the trade between the UAE and Iran is slowing down thanks to the recent US sanctions.
TRT World’s Nawied Jabarkhyl has more on the story.
SOURCE:TRT World