For months, neighbours had been concerned about a squalid compound built in a remote part of the US state of New Mexico, saying they had brought their concerns to authorities long before sheriff's officials first found 11 hungry children, and then the remains of a small boy on the lot.

Two men and three women also had been living at the compound, and were arrested following a raid last Friday that came as officials sought to find a missing Georgia boy with severe medical issues.

Medical examiners still must confirm whether the body found at the property in a second search Monday is that of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who was three years old in December when police say his father took him from his mother in Jonesboro, Georgia.

The boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was among those arrested in the compound raid that has since resulted in the series of disturbing revelations on the outskirts of Amalia, a tiny town near the Colorado state line marked by scattered homes and sagebrush.

Authorities said they found the father armed with multiple firearms, including an assault rifle.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on a warrant from Georgia that seeks his extradition to face a charge of abducting his son from that state last December. The warrant says he had expressed wanting to perform an exorcism on his son.

The group had arrived in Amalia in December, with enough money to buy groceries and construction supplies, according to Tyler Anderson, a 41-year-old auto mechanic who lives nearby.

He said on Tuesday he had helped the newcomers install solar panels after they arrived. But he eventually stopped visiting.

He had met both of the men in the group, but never the women, who authorities say are the mothers of the 11 children, ages one to 15.

Stopped seeing the smaller kids

He doesn't recall seeing the Georgia boy who was missing. But he does remember that some of the smaller children from the compound turned up to play with children at neighbouring properties at first.

"We just figured they were doing what we were doing, getting a piece of land and getting off the grid," said Anderson, who moved to New Mexico from Seattle with his wife seven years ago.

As the months passed, however, they stopped seeing the smaller children playing in the area. They also stopped hearing guns fired off at a shooting range on the property, he said.

Jason Badger, who owned the property where the compound was built, said he and his wife had pressed authorities to remove the group after becoming concerned about the children. The group had built the compound on their acreage instead of a neighbouring tract owned by Lucas Morton, one of the men arrested during the raid.

"I started to try and kick them off about three months ago and everything I tried to do kept getting knocked down," said Badger said.

Court records show a judge dismissed an eviction notice filed by Badger against Morton in June. The records didn't provide further details on the judge's decision.