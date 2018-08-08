Indonesia's disaster agency says the death toll from the earthquake that shook Lombok island Sunday evening has risen to 131.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there are reports of other deaths but they still need to be verified. He said the death toll is still expected to increase.

Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalised with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people have been displaced due to the extensive damage to their homes.

The magnitude 7.0 quake came a week after an earlier quake on Lombok killed 16 people.

The international charity Oxfam said drinking water was scarce because of a recent spell of extremely dry weather in Lombok. Food, medical supplies, tarps and clothes were also urgently needed, it said.

Aid began reaching isolated areas of the Indonesian island on Wednesday, where survivors are struggling in the aftermath of the quake.

Volunteers and rescue personnel were erecting more temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless on Lombok by the tremor.

Thousands of people have been sleeping in makeshift shelters or out in the open.

Water, which has been in short supply due to a prolonged dry spell on the island, as well as food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks.