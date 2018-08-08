Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran despite US sanctions, Turkey's energy minister said on Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened that anyone trading with Iran will not do business with America.

However, Fatih Donmez said Turkey would continue to buy gas in line with its long-term supply deal with Tehran, and added that planned talks in Washington could produce a solution for the issue.

Turkey is dependent on imports for almost all of its energy needs and Iran is a key supplier of Ankara’s natural gas and oil purchases.

While the Turkish refiner Tupras has already cut back on oil shipments from Tehran, a complete halt of energy imports would be near impossible.

"A delegation of ours is in the United States right now and negotiations are being held on a series of matters including the sanctions issue," Donmez told broadcaster A Haber.

"I think a good outcome will emerge from this dialogue."

A Turkish delegation is in Washington to discuss growing friction between the NATO allies over differences regarding the trial of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey and also on Syria policy.

"We can confirm that a Turkish delegation will meet with State Department officials today," US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Wednesday.

"The meeting will be led by our deputy secretary John Sullivan."

'Can't leave our citizens in dark'