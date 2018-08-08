Saudi Arabia is selling Canadian assets in an escalating row after Ottawa criticised the arrest of women's rights activists, the Financial Timesreported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Saudi central bank and state pension funds have instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings "no matter the cost," according to the report.

Commenting on the escalating row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his government will not stop calling out human rights abuses.

“Canada will always speak strongly and clearly in private and in public on questions of human rights,” the prime minister said, refusing to back down or apologise to the kingdom.

“We do not wish to have poor relations with Saudi Arabia,” he added, saying Ottawa recognises that Riyadh “has made progress when it comes to human rights.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed al Jubei said on Wednesday the Canadian investments in Saudi Arabia are still ongoing, but the Kingdom is looking to implement additional measures against Ottawa.

The Saudi Central Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative with Canada's ministry of global affairs did not immediately have a comment.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador this week, in an escalating row after Ottawa urged the country to free rights activists.

TRT World'sJeff Harrington reports from Toronto.

More measures against Ottawa

Jubeir said there's nothing to mediate in its dispute with Canada and that "Canada knows what it needs to do."

"We do not accept to be told what to do, and we do not accept for a country to interfere in our internal affairs, just as we do not interfere in any country's internal affairs. We think that what Canada did is unacceptable," he said.

He said the charges against women's rights activists Samar Badawi and Nassima al Sada will be made public once the case reaches the courts.

Badawi was arrested at the end of July along with fellow Saudi women's rights activist Nassima al Sada.

Another activist, Badawi's brother Raif, has been incarcerated since 2012.

"This started when the Foreign Minister tweeted asking for the immediate release of Saudi detainees, it was followed by tweets from the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia," Jubeir said.

"This is unacceptable, this has nothing to do with human rights, this has to do with state security, which is what the Kingdom stressed at the time of the arrests."

Harsh measures

Riyadh has also stopped all medical treatment programmes in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, the Saudi press agency reported early on Wednesday.

The agency cited Saudi Health Attache in the United States of America and Canada Dr Fahd bin Ibrahim al Tamimi.

The Saudis are angry because Global Affairs Canada, the government department that manages Canada’s diplomatic relations, on its Twitter feed on Friday urged the kingdom to "immediately release" Saudi women’s rights activist Samar Badawi and all other "peaceful human rights activists" it had detained.