It has long been understood by the opposition that ‘peace’ in Syria, when dangled in front of them by Assad-Iran-Russia like the proverbial carrot, has always been a synonym for ‘acquiescence’ or ‘total capitulation’ to the will of these foreign and domestic tyrants.

The Assad axis has used the idea of ‘peace’ deftly towards the aim of the total conquest of the country by brutal war. Instead of focusing solely on the already toothless UN-backed Geneva ‘peace process’, which at least had Assad’s exit from the country as a non-negotiable, Russia moved the goalposts and created its own, namely in Astana and Sochi.

Geneva was always a half-hearted ‘peace’ effort by a degraded international community. But the so-called ‘four baskets’ that formed its core were points that could be worked on.

Thus, they had to be subverted by enemies who wanted nothing less than the total conquest of the country. But Russia also had to sell to the world that its main aim was ‘peace’ and not simply helping to facilitate what many are calling a genocide in Syria.

Now French president Emmanuel Macron has essentially endorsed Russian hegemony over Syria by allowing French aid to be directly distributed by the Russian army in Syria.

This is no small thing – it came following a meeting between Macron and Putin during which they talked about joint efforts between France and Russia in Syria, while it was celebrated as a propaganda coup by both RT and Sputnik. This was both a direct volte face, given Macron’s own diplomats had criticised Russia’s role in the Syrian war, while also following a more general trend of western countries to accepting a Pax Russica in Syria.

If you criticise this, the claim from apologists will be that you’re opposing ‘humanitarian aid to Syrians’, but aside even from the fact that Assad-Iran-Russia have often exploited and weaponised aid, using it for themselves and their supporters, as well as to punish resistant civilian populations, the fact that France is now bypassing the ‘neutral’ UN for Russia directly represents a massive shift in Russia’s favour.

A failure to stand up

From the very beginning of the Syrian war, with Libya in mind, the opposition looked towards Western democracies like France for support against Assad and the intervention of Iran, as well as the at the originally distal power of Russian imperialism. But Russian imperialism swiftly became active within Syria precisely due to the failures of Western democracies to rise to the occasion.

When, even forgetting Assad’s role in directly and indirectly aiding their rise, the opposition pointed to the fact that Assad was responsible for so much more death and destruction than IS (Daesh), they were told by the West that Daesh was the main priority.

Eventually, the only groups to receive any Western, mostly US support, would be those who were committed to solely fighting Daesh. US warplanes now shared the skies with Russian ones, bombing civilians.

Now, as we’ve seen with a brutal casualness that ought to send a shiver down what remains of the spine of the civilised world, Putin’s ally Trump has abandoned those anti-Daesh opposition it cultivated in Daraa, as the Baathist, Iranian and Russian counter-revolution catastrophically swept over the formerly liberated province while it was under a US-Russia-agreed ‘de-escalation’ zone.