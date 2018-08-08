The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been known by many names since the Belgian colonisation. Likewise, the DRC has known many rulers and leaders since. But it was the US-backed kleptocratic regime of Joseph-Desire Mobutu, or Mobutu Sese Seko Koko Ngbendu Wa Za Banga after he changed his name under his “return to authenticity” policy, which set the tone for the DRC in the African-independence era.

Two decades after his plundering regime fell, the former dictator and journalist's toxic legacy of throttling free expression flourishes.

“Freedom of information is constantly under attack and journalists are exposed to threats, physical violence, arrest, detention and even murder,” Committee to Protect Journalist’s Africa programme coordinator Angela Quintal told TRT World.

Mobutu's legacies

He was a cult figure, a strongman whose rule was marked with state television news broadcasts opening with what the New York Times described as “images of Mobutu descending from the heavens.”

Prior to Mobutu’s slight loosening of the single-party state in 1990, in Kinasha and other regions, the state owned most of the media, which had one sole agenda — spreading government propaganda. Private news organisations were crippled by Mobutu’s government, which cut off funding lifelines.

News organisations made some small gains in the six-year-period before Mobutu’s fall as criticism of the leader and his followers became more acceptable to the state.

The following period between 1997 and 2011 saw an expansion of the media landscape — especially radio stations broadcasting in African languages, which are the primary source of information for the Congolese. This sets radio apart from print, which primarily operates in the official language, French.

With general elections set for December 23 amid continuing conflict and fears that President Joseph Kabila will flout rules to run for a third term, the public’s access to information is more important than ever.

Congo’s crisis loop

Decades of plundering by leaders, warlords and external forces and constant war displaced more than 4.5 million people – some to camps that don’t even have water. Crisis after crisis has led to devastating food insecurity, hindered infrastructure development and increased the overall vulnerability of the Congolese.

The armed forces and militias killed thousands of civilians since 2016, according to ReliefWeb.

Millions of women and girls have been raped and sexual violence — generalised and as a tool of war — continues unabated.

And soon after announcing the end to a crippling Ebola outbreak, which has killed at least 30 people and infected another 13, the country is potentially facing its second one.

The government claims there is no humanitarian crisis — and the absence of independent investigative local reporting makes it easier for the DRC to hide inefficiencies and atrocities from the world.

Congolese authorities downplay violence in the country by referring to it as an internal matter, as interethnic tensions; tensions that straddle the faultlines of the Rwandan genocide in 1994. Thousands have been displaced by violence in eastern DRC since January, where dozens of armed groups are active.

The diamond-rich region of central Kasai has seen rape and the killing of thousands since 2016. The conflict involving the Kamuina Nsapu and Bana Mura militias, and Congo’s armed forces has triggered UN warnings of another genocide.

Kabila’s refusal to step down amid multiple continuing conflicts and after his mandate ran out in 2016 has also raised fears that elections might not take place in December, which can trigger more bloodshed. Armed groups say the government has already reached out to them, asking them to prepare for the war which will follow in the absence of polls; a claim the army has denied.

Even though the unrest in the DRC is real, it hardly ever gets enough international media coverage.

A Guardian Comment is Free article details how the world turns a blind eye on the situation in Congo, as “no journalist is stationed consistently on the front lines of the war telling us its stories.”

Locally, there are numerous media outlets — hundreds of radio stations, several online websites and TV networks — but those that aren’t silenced or under pressure follow a political agenda.

Media under Joseph Kabila’s rule

Not unlike the tenure of his father Laurent, Kabila silences the media when it turns the lens on him. Nine years into his rule, Foreign Policy ran a piece, “Congo’s new Mobutu,” which drew parallels between the two regimes, outlining brutality, oppression and silencing of all opposition, even at the cost of death.