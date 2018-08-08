CULTURE
TRT World documentary on organ trafficking nominated for International Emmy
"Silent Death on a Syrian Journey" that reveals a booming organ trade amongst Syrian refugees for a passage to Europe is TRT World's first ever Emmy nomination in the current affairs category.
In Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands of desperately poor Syrians have taken refuge, organ trafficking has become a booming illegal trade. / TRTWorld
August 8, 2018

A TRT World documentary series exposing human organ trafficking in the Middle East has been nominated for the 46th International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced

"TRT World has garnered its first ever Emmy nomination in the Current Affairs category for its coverage of Syrian refugees resorting to selling their kidney to organ brokers for a passage to Europe," the Academy said on Tuesday.

Produced and directed by Mouhssine Ennaimi,the documentary series "Off the Grid: Silent Death on a Syrian Journey" unveils a booming organ trade amongst Syrian refugees in Lebanon. 

The documentary also won the "Investigative Medium Award 2018" at the Documentari Inchieste Giornalismi (DIG) Awards in Italy earlier this year. 

"This nomination shows once again that TRT World's commitment to producing outstanding journalism in line with international standards is getting recognised worldwide," said Fatih Er, Director of News and Programs,TRT World

Nominees hailed for persistence and bravery

Other nominations have come from Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Qatar, Russia and the United Kingdom. 

RECOMMENDED

"Historically we congratulate our nominees for their persistence and bravery in covering stories, and now we realise we also have to congratulate them for standing up to governments who would severely restrict what they report or put them out of business entirely," said Bruce L Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. 

"You only have to look at the list of nominees to see all the problems in the world and how badly we need broadcast journalists to uncover misbehaviour and raise awareness." 

Winners will be presented with Emmys in New York on October 1, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. 

To watchSilent Death on a Syrian Journey, visit:

www.trtworld.com/video/off-the-grid/off-the-grid-silent-death-on-a-syrian-journey/5a40bcac41736a1f528ac154

To watch full episodes of the award-winning series,visit:

www.trtworld.com/video/off-the-grid

SOURCE:TRT World
