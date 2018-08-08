WORLD
Argentina Senate begins debate on historic abortion bill
If passed, the legislation will allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation. Argentina currently allows it only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.
Lawmakers meet to debate and vote on a bill that would legalise abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 8, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 8, 2018

Argentina's Senate began a session on Wednesday to decide on legalising elective abortions — an issue that bitterly divides the homeland of Pope Francis.

The lower house of Congress has already passed the measure and President Mauricio Macri has said he will sign the measure if it passes, despite opposing abortion.

A vote could come on Wednesday or early Thursday. 

The Senate also could modify the bill and return it to the lower house.

Elective abortions

The bill, if passed, would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation. 

Argentina currently allows it only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.

Abortion rights activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983.

Abortion opponents insist life begins at conception and some complain it could force doctors or clinics to perform the procedure even when they believe it is hazardous.

TRT World speaks with Brian Gibson, the executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries, for more details. 

Nazi-era eugenics programme

Among the bills key detractors is Pope Francis. 

Following the vote in Argentina's lower house, Francis denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics programme and urged families "to accept the children that God gives them."

Pepe Di Paola, a fierce supporter of Pope Francis and an Argentine native, has criticised the argument made by the law supporters that while wealthy women can have abortions done safely in clinics, those of lesser means suffer in clandestine and unsafe clinics.

"It does not reflect the reality of the poor. Rather, it was as it has always been, a middle class, well-read, intellectual, that will seek arguments to push through something that they want, for their own reasons, they use the argument that they are doing it for the poor," he said in a recent interview.

But polls indicate most Argentinians are in favour of broader legalisation, which also has the support of local and international human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

SOURCE:AP
