Argentina's Senate began a session on Wednesday to decide on legalising elective abortions — an issue that bitterly divides the homeland of Pope Francis.

The lower house of Congress has already passed the measure and President Mauricio Macri has said he will sign the measure if it passes, despite opposing abortion.

A vote could come on Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Senate also could modify the bill and return it to the lower house.

Elective abortions

The bill, if passed, would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation.

Argentina currently allows it only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.

Abortion rights activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983.