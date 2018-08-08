Turkish and American officials held talks on Wednesday at the US State Department, in an attempt to resolve issues straining ties between the two NATO allies.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal headed a nine-person delegation during the meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, which lasted 50 minutes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish delegation is composed of representatives from the foreign, justice and finance ministries.

No official from the Turkish delegation made remarks following the meeting.

The delegation will also hold talks with officials of the US Treasury Department.

The talks were said to highlight American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey, and US sanctions on Turkish ministers.