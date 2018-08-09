Samsung’s Galaxy S7 smartphones contain a microchip security flaw, uncovered earlier this year, that has put tens of millions of devices at risk to hackers looking to spy on their users, researchers said.

The Galaxy S7 and other smartphones made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were previously thought to be immune to a security vulnerability known as Meltdown, which researchers said earlier this year was present in most of the world’s PCs, smartphones and other computing devices.

But researchers from Austria’s Graz Technical University told Reuters they have figured out a way to exploit the Meltdown vulnerability to attack Galaxy S7 handsets.

Samsung said it rolled out security patches to protect Galaxy S7 handsets from Meltdown in January, followed by a further software update in July.

“Samsung takes security very seriously and our products and services are designed with security as a priority,” the company said in a statement.

The Graz team plans to release its findings on Thursday at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas. It is looking in to Meltdown’s impact on other makes and models of smartphones and expects to uncover more vulnerable devices in the near future, researcher Michael Schwarz told Reuters.