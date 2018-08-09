WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods leave thousands homeless in Niger
Niger's minister for humanitarian action says floods have killed at least 22 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and nearly 4,000 hectares of crops.
Floods leave thousands homeless in Niger
In one of the world's poorest countries, where most houses are made of earth or mud, flooding has destroyed thousands of homes. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
August 9, 2018

Authorities say at least 22 people are dead and thousands have been left homeless in Niger after torrential rains caused heavy flooding.

"As of August 6, 49,845 people have been affected... and unfortunately we have recorded 22 deaths," Niger's minister for humanitarian action, Laouan Magadji, told public television late on Wednesday.

The floods have destroyed more than 3,000 homes and nearly 4,000 hectares of crops, the minister said. 

Livestock has also been lost and drinking water supplies have been affected.

The southern regions of Maradi and Diffa are among the worst hit, and some 2,000 people in the capital Niamey have been left homeless after heavy rains earlier this week, said the minister. 

RECOMMENDED

He said the government and charities have already distributed food, clothing and mosquito nets to those in need.

Previous floods

Niger has faced recurring floods in recent years, including in the desert areas of the north. 

In 2017, 56 people, including 20 in Niamey, died in floods that affected more than 206,000 people, according to the UN. 

This year, authorities announced the completion of the construction of several dikes to protect thousands of the capital's residents from deadly floods caused by the flooding of the Niger River.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades