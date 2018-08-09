WORLD
Ordeal continues for reunited immigrant families in US
Felipe and his son have been reunited after their separation in May under US President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal immigration. But their difficulties still remain.
Felipe was arrested after he crossed the US border in May and sent to a jail. His seven-year-old son, Christopher was taken to a shelter. They didn't see each other again for two months. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
August 9, 2018

An estimated 400 children of immigrants still remain separated from their parents in the US despite a court ordering they be reunited immediately.

But even reunion may not be the answer to all the problems some immigrant families experience in the US.

Felipe and his son have been reunited after their separation in May under US President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal immigration. But it seems that the family's ordeal is still far from over.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports Virginia.

SOURCE:TRT World
