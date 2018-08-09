Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is set to announce on Friday a "framework for a new economic model," the ministry announced on Thursday.

The new set of economic steps are aimed at securing an economic growth of three to four percent in 2019 and decreasing the inflation rate to single-digits, the ministry said in a press release.

"It is expected that the current account deficit would be balanced around four percent," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it would continue to take steps to cut the budget deficit to around 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

"The Treasury's debt rollover ratio will be reduced below 100 percent," the ministry said.