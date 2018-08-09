A top Zimbabwean opposition official fled to Zambia on Wednesday but was denied asylum and is expected to face arrest at home as concerns rose over a government crackdown after last week's disputed presidential election.

Biti, a former finance minister and newly elected member of parliament for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, is wanted in Zimbabwe for allegedly inciting violence after urging opposition supporters to defend their votes in last week's disputed election.

Dewa Mavinga, southern Africa director with Human Rights Watch said Biti told him, "It looks like they have made a decision to hand us back to the junta. We are truly in God's hands."

Zambia's foreign minister, Joseph Malanji, said the reasons Biti gave for seeking asylum "did not have merit, so he is being held in safe custody and we are trying to take him back to Zimbabwe." As legal and rights activists attempted to put together an urgent appeal, they questioned how an asylum case could be processed in mere hours.

Claims of harassment

Biti's plight follows scenes of the military opening fire in the streets of Zimbabwe's capital a week ago, killing six people, and growing opposition claims of harassment. The events have challenged assertions by newly elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a "flowering" of democracy after long-time leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure.

The United States' top diplomat for Africa said he was "deeply troubled by credible reports that opposition supporters are being targeted by members of the Zimbabwean security forces."

Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, in a series of posts on Twitter said he strongly urged authorities in Zambia to allow Biti to stay.

Possible election fraud

The events come as the opposition MDC prepares to challenge in court Mnangagwa's July 30 election victory, which it has described as fraudulent.

Biti, one of the most vocal government critics, had declared before the official election results were announced on Friday that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won, a claim also made by Chamisa himself.

"In a normal country, Chamisa would be sworn in right now," Biti told reporters a day after the election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said it was illegal to release results before its own official announcement.