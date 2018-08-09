Saudi Arabia's oil supplies to Canada will not be impacted by a dispute between the two countries, the kingdom's energy minister said on Thursday, reassuring customers after Riyadh froze new trade with Canada and ruled out mediation efforts.

The world's largest oil exporter has a "firm and long-standing policy" that petroleum supplies are not influenced by political considerations, Khalid al Falih said in a statement.

"The current diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada will not, in any way, impact Saudi Aramco's relations with its customers in Canada."

What sparked the dispute?

Saudi Arabia, infuriated by Canada's demand last week that jailed rights activists in the kingdom be released immediately, expelled the Canadian ambassador on Sunday, blocked imports of Canadian grain and ended state-backed educational and medical programmes in Canada.

Bilateral trade between Canada and Saudi Arabia is worth nearly $4 billion a year.

Canadian exports to Saudi Arabia were about $1.12 billion in 2017, or 0.2 percent of the total value of Canadian exports.

