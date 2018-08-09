It doesn’t take much to bring traffic to a halt in Dhaka, the teeming capital of Bangladesh. Most days, cars move only sluggishly. Then there are days without any traffic on the roads, but that’s not out of environmental concerns, but because of a strike (hortal), usually called by the opposition.

But the standstill in Dhaka since July 29 is for a more poignant reason.

Bangladesh’s road safety record is appalling. More than 7,000 people died in accidents in 2017, and this year the toll may be similar. Much of it can be blamed on aging and unsafe vehicles, unlicensed drivers who don’t pay attention to traffic rules or speed limits, crumbling infrastructure, poor lighting, and state apathy.

On July 29, after a bus crashed into students attempting to cross a highway, killing two and injuring others, thousands of students protested by blocking roads, demanding that drivers show vehicle inspection certificates and licences before they could proceed. They spared no one as they took on the responsibility that the state seemed to have given up on.

Even as the government promised action, young men, many wearing helmets to hide their identity, moved around intimidating and beating protesters , and destroying the camera or phones of others, including journalists, who were recording the mayhem. Several of the attackers were identified as members of the ruling Awami League’s student and youth cadre. Over 200 protesters have been injured and over a dozen journalists attacked.

One victim is renowned Bangladeshi photographer, Shahidul Alam. His equipment was smashed, and soon after he gave an interview to Al Jazeera, plainclothes officials raided his home and took him away. He was beaten in custody and at the time of writing, there’s an international effort to get him released from jail, even as the authorities want to charge him under Section 57 of Bangladesh’s Information and Communication Technology Act, which stifles free speech, because he criticised the government on social media.

There is far more going on here than a traffic dispute.

While Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed enjoys a large majority in parliament, where her party has 234 out of 300 seats, her victory in 2014 was pyrrhic. She won so easily because her rival, Begum Khaleda Zia, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and her allies had boycotted the elections, giving the ruling party a cakewalk in many constituencies.

Fresh elections are due in a few months, and if they are conducted in a free and fair manner, other outcomes cannot be ruled out – even though there is no guarantee that a BNP-led administration would be any better in addressing Bangladesh’s long-term challenges.