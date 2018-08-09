President Aleksandar Vucic suggested on Thursday he was prepared to compromise on defining Serbia's borders with Kosovo, to end a conflict with Europe's newest independent state, a key condition for the Balkan country to join the European Union.

Most Serbs regard Kosovo as the cradle of their nation and Orthodox Christian faith, and Belgrade has so far refused to recognise the independence of its former Southern province.

Under its constitution Serbia considers Kosovo an integral part of itself.

With the help of Russia, its ally and a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, Belgrade is blocking Kosovo's membership in the United Nations and other organisations.

But normalisation of relations with Pristina is a key condition for Serbia to come closer to membership in the European Union, which the government has set as its priority.

On July 31, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci dismissed suggestions that ethnic Albanian-dominated Kosovo, which has a five percent Serb minority, should be divided on ethnic lines.

Most Kosovo Serbs, mainly in its northern part bordering Serbia and where they are dominant, oppose the Pristina authorities.

But during a visit to the northern town of Sid, Vucic suggested that delimitation, a wording understood by many in the region to suggest partition, between Serbia and ethnic Albanian-dominated Kosovo would be a way out.

Pontential Conflicts

"It takes two to tango," he said, referring to EU-led talks with Kosovo on the subject where he leads Serbia's delegation.

"I am striving, and that is my policy for the delimitation with Albanians. To have a territory where one does not know who administers it and how, and what belongs to whom – that is always a source of potential conflicts."