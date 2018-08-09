Western governments and the UN expressed alarm on Thursday as top Zimbabwe opposition figure Tendai Biti appeared in court after a dramatic attempt to flee to neighbouring Zambia and claim asylum.

Biti, a veteran figure in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), was taken handcuffed into a courtroom in Harare under a heavy police presence to face charges of public violence as well as the illegal declaration of election results.

“We survive,” Biti said after he was released on bail of $5,000 (4,330 euros) on the condition that he surrenders his passport and does not address any political gatherings or news conferences.

“It’s a pity that in most of Africa we don’t respect the rule of law,” added Biti, an internationally-respected finance minister in Zimbabwe’s 2009-2013 power-sharing government.

Biti made a dash across the border on Wednesday, facing allegations of inciting protests last week by proclaiming victory for the opposition in Zimbabwe’s first elections since the downfall of Robert Mugabe in November.

Mugabe’s successor at the head of ruling party ZANU-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was later declared the winner according to the official results, but the MDC claims the election was rigged.

Zambian authorities rejected Biti’s plea for political asylum and handed him back to Zimbabwean police on Thursday morning, in defiance of a Zambia court ruling, according to his lawyers.

Earlier, Zambian border guards handed Biti to Zimbabwean authorities despite a Zambian court order saying he should not be deported until it could hear his appeal for asylum, Zambian lawyer Gilbert Phiri told The Associated Press.

"Zambian authorities acted in defiance of our courts, in defiance of regional and international law," Phiri said. Zambia's foreign minister said Biti's reasons for seeking asylum "did not have merit."

Biti's plight has raised concerns about a wave of repression against the opposition by the government of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who narrowly won last week's election.

It comes as the opposition prepares to launch a legal challenge to last week's voting results, calling them fraudulent.

"This is a worrying development," said David Coltart, a friend of Biti's who is a fellow member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and a human rights lawyer.