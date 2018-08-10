A building boom in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh has fuelled child labour and debt bondage at brick factories that are illegal under Cambodian law.

The League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, or LICADHO, says the two practices are responsible for trapping families in a cycle of poverty.

"We saw trends and signs of not only extreme child labour but most importantly bonded labour where entire families and not just even the primary families but even generations were bonded to the work," Naly Pilorge of the LICADHO said.