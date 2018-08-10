Everton brought in three new faces on the final day of the Premier League transfer window, swooping for Brazilian midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona players Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes.

Playmaker Bernard arrived on a free transfer after his contract ended with the Ukrainian club while Barcelona said Everton had agreed to sign centre back Mina for an initial $35 million and have taken midfielder Gomes on loan.

The fee for Mina, who only joined the Spanish champions in January, could rise by $1.7 million and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the player’s contract.

Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur ended the window as the only club not to bring in a new player.

The team had been keen to bring in Aston Villa’s 22-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish but were reported to have had a $32 million offer rejected by the Championship club.

Manchester United

United had been linked with a number of central defenders including Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld but head into the campaign without any addition in that area.

Last season’s runners-up signed Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot earlier in the window.