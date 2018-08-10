POLITICS
Everton rush for players on Premier League transfer deadline day
Tottenham Hotspur were the only team not to bring in a single player during the transfer window.
Everton manager Marco Silva (L) and assistant manager Joao Pedro Sousa (C). / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
August 10, 2018

Everton brought in three new faces on the final day of the Premier League transfer window, swooping for Brazilian midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona players Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes.

Playmaker Bernard arrived on a free transfer after his contract ended with the Ukrainian club while Barcelona said Everton had agreed to sign centre back Mina for an initial $35 million and have taken midfielder Gomes on loan.

The fee for Mina, who only joined the Spanish champions in January, could rise by $1.7 million and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the player’s contract.

Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur ended the window as the only club not to bring in a new player.

The team had been keen to bring in Aston Villa’s 22-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish but were reported to have had a $32 million offer rejected by the Championship club.

Manchester United

United had been linked with a number of central defenders including Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld but head into the campaign without any addition in that area.

Last season’s runners-up signed Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot earlier in the window.

Fulham

Promoted Fulham paid a reported club-record $28.6 million for Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa from Olympique de Marseille and signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla. They also recruited Manchester United’s young Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan.

Leicester City

Leicester City signed Croatian defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb and Turkish centre back Caglar Soyuncu from Bundesliga club Freiburg and they also secured their England striker Jamie Vardy to a new four-year contract.

West Ham

West Ham United took their total of summer signings to nine as Spanish striker Lucas Perez was brought in from Arsenal and Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez joined from Serie A club Fiorentina.

Southampton

Southampton signed striker Danny Ings from Liverpool on a season-long loan before a permanent deal next year.

The new Premier League season starts on Friday.

The transfer window remains open in Spain until the end of August and closes in Italy on August 17.

SOURCE:Reuters
