Saudi-led coalition air strikes on Thursday killed at least 50 people, including 29 children travelling on a bus through a market, in Yemen's Saada province, a Yemeni health official and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The Western-backed alliance fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement that the air strikes targeted missile launchers used to attack the southern Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday, killing a Yemeni civilian there.

"Today's attack in Saada was a legitimate military operation ... and was carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law," the coalition said in the Arabic-language statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the air strikes and called for an "independent and prompt investigation."

Middle East director for UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), Geert Cappelaere, said he is "simply horrified" by the loss of children's lives and urged the warring sides to "stop this brutal war".

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said the coalition showed "clear disregard for civilian life" as the attack had targeted a crowded public place in the city.

The ICRC said a strike hit the bus driving children in Dahyan market, in northern Saada.

"Our shops were open and shoppers were walking around as usual. All of those who died were residents, children and shop owners," witness Moussa Abdullah, who was being treated in hospital for wounds, said.

Abdul Ghani Sareeh, from Saada health department, said, "A bus carrying children was targeted today while they were coming from summer school resulting in 43 martyrs and almost 63 wounded."

White plastic body bags filled the floor of a room in the ICRC-supported hospital.

Injured children, bloodied, bandaged and screaming, lay on stretchers as doctors treated them, friends and relatives having carried some of them in their arms to be treated.

It was unclear how many of the dead in total were children and how many air strikes were carried out in the area, in northern Yemen, near the border with Saudi Arabia.

International condemnation